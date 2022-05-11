Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.88 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 604.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,410 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 978.2% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $126.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $97.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.74 and a 12 month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $873,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

