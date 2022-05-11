Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.38 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after buying an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 599,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,319,000 after buying an additional 29,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 25,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $430.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $417.54 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $461.22 and a 200-day moving average of $463.74. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

