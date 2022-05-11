Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $5.41 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 292.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Lennar by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Lennar by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Lennar by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $75.76 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $73.01 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.75%.

Lennar Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.