Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 126,267 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.25% of PBF Energy worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in PBF Energy by 230.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 373,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 260,332 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 311.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 48,840 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 464.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 759,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after buying an additional 625,163 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 203,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $6,337,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,798,763.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 75,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $2,338,204.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,582.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,832,058 shares of company stock worth $138,633,565. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $32.41.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.34. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

