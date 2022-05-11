Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,476 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,233 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,053,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total value of $88,142.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,828 shares of company stock valued at $12,464,221 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.81.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $240.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.73. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.