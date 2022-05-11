Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,071 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Alteryx worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth $1,828,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth $1,667,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth $51,750,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Alteryx by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AYX opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.72. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $90.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.89 and a 200 day moving average of $63.82.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 46.53% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AYX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.86.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,237,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing acquired 320,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.69 per share, with a total value of $17,533,668.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

