CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Up to $49.04

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.04, but opened at $51.16. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $51.25, with a volume of 1,122 shares traded.

CEIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CONSOL Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5,164.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.32.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.98). CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $358.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CONSOL Energy news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $294,069.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,931.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.