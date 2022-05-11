Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $902,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 581,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,947,000 after purchasing an additional 17,012 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 67,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. Company insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,321. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,371.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.18 and its 200 day moving average is $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -516.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.78.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

