Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) VP Teri Robinson Sells 10,000 Shares

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) VP Teri Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $144,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 351,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,273.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Teri Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, Teri Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $147,600.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Teri Robinson sold 966 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $11,601.66.

On Monday, February 28th, Teri Robinson sold 2,861 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $34,332.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Teri Robinson sold 1,432 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $17,184.00.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.46. 207,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,979. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.19. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28.

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 22.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 282.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 23,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

