Convex Finance (CVX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.04 Billion

Convex Finance (CVX) traded down 20.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for $17.04 or 0.00054082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar. Convex Finance has a market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $25.83 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.22 or 0.00524443 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00032882 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,024.08 or 1.87351820 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,338.79 or 0.07423693 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 89,810,825 coins and its circulating supply is 60,975,881 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

