CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,449 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. 82.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CXW. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.88. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes purchased 10,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic (Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.