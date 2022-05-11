Cormark Comments on B2Gold Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.42.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.28.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.37.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 22.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 95,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 17,328 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in B2Gold by 48.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 510,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 167,197 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in B2Gold by 2.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,291,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $515,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,483 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in B2Gold by 81.9% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 46,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in B2Gold by 100.0% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

