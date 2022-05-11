Cormark Comments on TELUS Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TELUS in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. TELUS has a 52-week low of $21.46 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.263 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 104.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in TELUS by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in TELUS by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

