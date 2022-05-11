Cornichon (CORN) Price Reaches $0.0745

Cornichon (CORN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, Cornichon has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Cornichon has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $491.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0745 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cornichon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.59 or 0.00533197 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,020.58 or 1.92992413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00033648 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,401.02 or 0.07593819 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 15,084,988 coins and its circulating supply is 14,843,140 coins. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cornichon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cornichon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.