Corning (NYSE:GLW) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $53.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GLW. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.73. Corning has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Corning will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $281,919,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Corning by 1,397.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Corning by 755.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,584 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 77.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,828,000 after buying an additional 1,342,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,158,000 after buying an additional 1,157,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Corning (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.