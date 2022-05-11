Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Vertical Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

CTVA stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.90. The stock had a trading volume of 124,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average of $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

