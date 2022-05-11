Cortex (CTXC) Price Down 27.7% Over Last Week

Cortex (CTXC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Cortex has a market capitalization of $29.66 million and $7.73 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 194,747,940 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

