Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Cortexyme from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

CRTX traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 649,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,579. Cortexyme has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $121.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a market cap of $112.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 7.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 326.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 13.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.

