Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $11.03 on Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.16 billion and approximately $1.40 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 40.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $11.03 or 0.00036720 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,018.22 or 0.99962133 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00012650 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000844 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

