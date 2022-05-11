Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

Get Costamare alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costamare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

NYSE CMRE traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $13.10. 699,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,797. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Costamare has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Costamare had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 24.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Costamare will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Costamare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 18,555 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after acquiring an additional 95,834 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Costamare by 298.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,504 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 34,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare (Get Rating)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costamare (CMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.