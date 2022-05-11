Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 1,637 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 639 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after buying an additional 178,344 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.79.

COST traded up $2.63 on Tuesday, reaching $501.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,726,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,023. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $556.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $222.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $371.11 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

