COTI (COTI) Hits Market Capitalization of $130.14 Million

COTI (COTI) traded down 22.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, COTI has traded 37.7% lower against the dollar. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a total market cap of $130.14 million and approximately $69.37 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00526853 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,859.66 or 1.87223366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00032046 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,308.88 or 0.07344173 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000246 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,141,495 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . The official website for COTI is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

