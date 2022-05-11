Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. Coty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.05.

Shares of COTY traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $6.37. 230,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,808,858. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 90.14 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12. Coty has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. Coty’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sue Nabi purchased 4,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Beatrice Ballini purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,871,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,154,000 after buying an additional 2,586,779 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,953,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Coty by 18.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 266,863 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Coty by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 386,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 50,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Coty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 47,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

