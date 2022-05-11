Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Bought by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 1,069.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,798,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,558,760 shares during the period. Coupang comprises about 2.2% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Coupang worth $70,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter worth about $2,545,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 39,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,698 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,723,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,645,000 after purchasing an additional 455,220 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coupang alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 25,110,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,286,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.69.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $1,043,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $2,277,410.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,678,978 shares in the company, valued at $50,847,002.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Coupang Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.