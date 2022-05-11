Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Trading Down 10.1%

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.51. Approximately 830,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 11,286,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $2,277,410.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,678,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,847,002.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $1,043,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 970.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,895,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,528,000 after buying an additional 63,364,316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,399,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,938,000 after buying an additional 52,855,644 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 110,367,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,288,000 after buying an additional 45,751,780 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at about $475,901,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,845,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

