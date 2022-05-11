Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.80

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 11531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COUR shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coursera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $660,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,387.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,372 shares of company stock worth $5,179,144.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

