Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.60

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.60 and last traded at $34.66, with a volume of 865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 2.5% during the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 370,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 21.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

