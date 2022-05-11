Cowen Lowers Switch (NYSE:SWCH) to Market Perform

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SWCH. Barclays increased their target price on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Switch from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair cut Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.91.

NYSE SWCH traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.54. The stock had a trading volume of 35,201,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,332. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 670.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Switch has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $33.84.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. Switch had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,229,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,658,397 shares in the company, valued at $81,692,539.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Switch by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Switch by 8.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Switch by 4.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Switch by 0.4% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 120,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Switch by 16.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

