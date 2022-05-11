CPChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $187,222.00 (CPC)

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CPChain has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $187,222.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.69 or 0.00206628 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007261 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002933 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000466 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00016150 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.09 or 0.00392209 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000554 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

