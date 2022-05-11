CRA International, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.18 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CRA International in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $5.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.02. William Blair also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRA International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

CRAI stock opened at $79.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $587.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. CRA International has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.06.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $148.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.67 million. CRA International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 439.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 39,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CRA International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.02%.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

