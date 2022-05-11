Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€6.00” Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been given a €6.00 ($6.32) price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s current price.

SHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.47) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €6.30 ($6.63) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €6.40 ($6.74) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.58) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($8.42) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schaeffler currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.36 ($7.75).

Schaeffler stock traded up €0.18 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €5.11 ($5.38). The company had a trading volume of 2,173,311 shares. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($11.89) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($17.62). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.53.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

