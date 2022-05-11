Creditcoin (CTC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.29 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 22.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 44.1% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $92.65 million and $4.29 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,711.00 or 1.00103337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00035739 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00012738 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

