Credits (CS) Price Reaches $0.0122 on Major Exchanges

Credits (CS) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $38,512.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

