Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CROX. TheStreet downgraded Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.63 per share, with a total value of $263,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,858,636.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 45,298 shares of company stock worth $3,511,758. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,469,000 after acquiring an additional 692,633 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $73,548,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,099,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Crocs by 96.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 891,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,958,000 after purchasing an additional 437,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 491.8% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 507,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after buying an additional 421,459 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $53.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,940. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.28. Crocs has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.85.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.