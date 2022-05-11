Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 214.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Cronos Group stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,893,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,492. The company has a quick ratio of 19.25, a current ratio of 19.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $9.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cronos Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cronos Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Cronos Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cronos Group (CRON)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.