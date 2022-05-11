CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Trimmed by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.68.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $151.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.11. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.71 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of -147.46 and a beta of 1.44.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

