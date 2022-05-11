CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Boosted by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,415,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares in the company, valued at $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $151.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.87 and a 200-day moving average of $208.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.46 and a beta of 1.44. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.71 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.68.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

