CryptoFranc (XCHF) Market Capitalization Tops $2.00 Million

CryptoFranc (XCHF) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $25,809.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoFranc Profile

XCHF is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

CryptoFranc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

