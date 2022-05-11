CryptoSoul Hits Market Capitalization of $369,815.55 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (SOUL) traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 11th. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $369,815.55 and approximately $182.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00122754 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000729 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00026341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.08 or 0.00338672 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00034263 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007437 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

