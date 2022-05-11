CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.12

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.12 and last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 6621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average is $36.09.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. CS Disco’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $501,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,192,111.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $479,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 126,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,773.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,680 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in CS Disco by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

