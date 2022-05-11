Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires 404,483 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 863.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,302 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,483 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,333 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,373,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Comcast by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,962,324 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,061,112,000 after buying an additional 3,162,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $40.03. 2,352,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,703,592. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.46.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

