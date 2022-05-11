Cullen Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,331,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,815 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.7% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $178,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,130,567. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $226.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.21 and its 200 day moving average is $80.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

