Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $7.34 Million Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter worth $1,503,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter worth $54,000.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Shares of Nestlé stock traded down $1.94 on Wednesday, reaching $119.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,273. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.69. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $143.92.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

