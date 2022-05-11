Cullen Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,661,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 54,230 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $138,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,111 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,026,000 after buying an additional 724,621 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,839,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $252,438,000 after buying an additional 577,511 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 516.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 652,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,688,000 after purchasing an additional 546,357 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $43.48. 427,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,199,784. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $55.96. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average of $48.04.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

