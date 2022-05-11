Cullen Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $9,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWY. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Shares of EWY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.96. The company had a trading volume of 384,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,246. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.96. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $63.85 and a 1-year high of $94.07.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

