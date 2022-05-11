Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 39,882 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,301,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,882 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.1% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $222,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.57.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.13. 254,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,003,149. The company has a market capitalization of $466.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

