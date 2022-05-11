Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 68,756 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,205,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68,756 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $48,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASX. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology by 131.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

ASX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASE Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

NYSE:ASX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.41. 311,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,432,704. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.02. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Profile (Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

