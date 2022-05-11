Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) VP Sells $973,750.00 in Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $196.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $270.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.66 and a 200-day moving average of $215.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $302,269,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7,718.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 499,045 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $2,214,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5,773.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,064,000 after acquiring an additional 394,240 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at $87,129,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.