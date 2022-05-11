Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives $20.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Curaleaf from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Curaleaf from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Curaleaf from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Curaleaf stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.55. 1,042,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,036. Curaleaf has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90.

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

