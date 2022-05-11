Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.31.

Shares of CUBI traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.07. 11,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.84.

In related news, CFO Carla A. Leibold bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,450.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

